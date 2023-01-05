OBITUARY: Virgil Ray DeLoney

Virgil Ray DeLoney, age 87, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.

He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Claxton and Leona Simms DeLoney.

Survived by wife, Joyce DeLoney; son, Michael Ray (Debi) DeLoney; daughter, Debbie (Stephen) Linde; grandchildren, Crystal (Will) Shaffer, Charlie Linde, Austin DeLoney and Nicole DeLoney; and dog, Benji.

Ray was a longtime resident of Sebring, FL. Graduated from Ocala High (1954) and Florida Southern College (1959) and member of πΚΑ Fraternity. An active member of Rotary Club of Sebring, he enjoyed a successful career in Florida Agriculture and Citrus Industry. Ray was a member of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association and enjoyed working cattle on the Alderman/DeLoney Ranch in Okeechobee, FL.

A memorial graveside service with family and close friends will be held at a later date in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

