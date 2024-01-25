OBITUARY: Virgil Eugene Morrison

Virgil Eugene Morrison, age 90, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

A native of Bates County, Missouri, he was the son of the late Virgil M. Morrison and the late Venus Smith Morrison.

In September 1953, he proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, where he rose to the rank of Commander. During his service, he served on two ships: the USS Twining and the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was a communications specialist that took him and his family to several naval bases including Hawaii, Morocco, and Japan.

After 35 years’ service, he retired from the Navy in 1989. After retiring, he was an educator at the State Technical Institute in Memphis. He will also be remembered for his handyman skills, in which he could fix anything.

Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil M. Morrison, and Venus G. Morrison; brother, Vernon D. Morrison; and son, Philip E. Morrison.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years, Jaqueline Lee Smith Morrison; children, Michael E. (Cyndi) Morrison, Mitchell (Patty) Morrison, Amy (Stephen) King; grandchildren, Kristine Morrison, Katheryn Morrison (Adam), Alyssa Walker-Morrison, John Morrison, Clay Morrison (Ali), Olivia Morrison, Jack Morrison; nieces and nephews, and close family friends, Ken and Susie Burnett and their daughter, Kelsey Tuten (Robbert).

A Memorial Service will be conducted later in Franklin, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Christian Church in Butler, Missouri.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/