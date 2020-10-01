OBITUARY: Virgil Allen Pinkney

Virgil Allen Pinkney, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away September 29, 2020.

He was veteran of the U.S. Army in the Infantry. Virgil was a retired sales representative in the cosmetology industry. He lived in Florida for many years and he and his wife moved to Franklin, TN to be with family.

Longtime member of First Baptist Church of Central Florida and member of The Church at West Franklin for the past four years.

Survived by: wife of 64 years, Lois E. Pinkney; daughter, Connie (David) Edwards; granddaughter, Cara Edwards; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 AM, October 3, 2020 at The Church at West Franklin, Pastor Matt Pearson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com<