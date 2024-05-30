OBITUARY: Virgia Christean Hallum

Virgia Christean Hallum, a vibrant soul whose zest for life was matched only by her love for friends, family, and travel, passed away on May 19, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

Lovingly known as Chris by friends and family, she was born on October 22, 1933, in Hickman County, Tennessee, to her parents.

Her father often fondly recalled the humorous story of paying $5.00 to the country doctor for her delivery, and how the doctor misspelled her name on her birth certificate. It was supposed to be Virgie, after all.

Chris had a fulfilling career in management at AT&T, where she dedicated herself to her work with passion and diligence.

She was a devoted mother, step-mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Virgia found joy in the simple pleasures of life—traveling to new destinations, delving into the pages of a captivating book, and indulging in the warmth of a good TV program. For close to forty years, she explored the beauty of Mexico every year for two months with family and friends from around the world. Her generous spirit and unwavering kindness endeared her to all who knew her, making her a beloved friend and confidante.

In her former years, Virgia shared a life filled with adventures alongside her beloved husband, Lt. Colonel Joe K. Hallum. Together, they traveled across Europe and enjoyed a beautiful marriage-the first for neither but the cherished last for both.

Virgia’s later years were a testament to resilience and strength, spent surrounded by the love of her family—a true miracle by today’s standards.

Though she is preceded in death by her parents, sister Jewel, husband Lt. Colonel Joe K. Hallum, and granddaughter Deborah Renee Hice-Pile, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

She is survived by her adoring, kind hearted daughter, Wanda White, and wonderful stepchildren Donna, Debby, and Mark, along with her sister Shirley and family. She is also survived by many friends, a grandson, Joby Hice, great-grandson Addison Hice, and great-granddaughter Alaina Hice-Mathis who will forever cherish her memory.

Virgia Hallum will be remembered as a fierce and legendary woman—a beacon of strength, compassion, and joy. Her indomitable spirit and zest for life will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her, and may she forever rest in peace.

Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

