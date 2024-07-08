OBITUARY: Violet Quinolla Harr Adams

Violet Quinolla Harr Adams, age 98 passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at home in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she had lived with her son, Ricky D. Adams, and daughter-in-law, Colleen, for 19.5 years.

She was born in Indian Springs, Tennessee (Tri-Cities), and lived there most years until 2005 – except for seven moves to Fort Knox, Kentucky, with her husband, Daniel, who predeceased her in 1998 and was in the U.S. Army for 23 years.

After a brief stint as a seamstress at Nickels in Bristol, Virginia, Violet was a homemaker, raising two children and volunteering in her church (Holly Springs United Methodist) and community. Among her most enjoyable awards was being named Volunteer of the Year by the Tennessee Nursing Home Association. Her service at the Bristol Nursing Home spanned almost three decades.

Violet loved crafts and used her talents with the Blountville Homemakers Club for many years. At Holly Springs UMC, she taught Sunday School and Bible School, sponsored the MYF, was president of the UMW, and sang in the church choir.

In addition to her son, Ricky Adams, Violet is survived by her daughter, Madonna Archer (Jeff); six grandchildren, (Matthew Coffman [Jessica], Mikaela Rivera [Trey], Kacy Adams [Ed], Kristin Kemp [Brad], Jeff Coffman [Cindy], and Leah Slider); and seven great-grandchildren, [Zack Brown, Marshall Kemp, Kaley Kemp, Chase Coffman, Riley Coffman, Taylor Coffman, Van Slider].

The family is hosting a visitation at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m. Music will be provided by Carolyn McPherson (Kingsport) and Matthew Coffman. A graveside service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Blountville, Tennessee, at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

