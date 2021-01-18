OBITUARY: Violet Jean Lemox Newcomb

Violet Jean Lemox Newcomb, age 90, of Franklin, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 13, 2021.

Violet was born in Williamson County to the late Edward F. Lemox, Sr. and Clara Anna Moore Lemox Smithson. She was a Homemaker and a member of Harpeth First Baptist Church (Esperanza Church). Mrs. Newcomb was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved without limits, gave selflessly, and had compassion for all. Her mission in life was clear, spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through any means possible. Violet and her husband, Earl, started several churches which was their life’s commitment. She was a pianist, singer, teacher, and avid reader, bookkeeper/treasurer and fantastic cook both in and outside of the church. She is best known and described by her passion in life as a godly woman, mentor, and visionary with an unwavering faith and trust in Christ. Her infectious sweet spirit and servant’s heart led many people into a saving relationship with Jesus.

Her reach was far and wide. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Earl Newcomb, son, Roger Newcomb, and siblings, Floyd Lemox, Margaret Patrick, Alvin Lemox, and Mary Ruth Smith. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Howard) Hicks, Elaine Newcomb, Carol Driver, Sherrie Newcomb Kennedy, Terri (Kris) Sisco, Kay (Ronnie Sr.) Harper, brother, Harris Smithson, Thirteen Grandchildren, Twelve Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Grandchild on the way.

Funeral Services will be conducted 2:30 PM Sunday January 17, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. William Burton, Bro. Mike Williams, and Bro. Bill Sasser officiating. Visitation hours are 5-8PM on Saturday and Sunday two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers are Ronnie Harper, Jr., Brandon Ragsdale, Dallas Driver, Sebastian Kennedy, Marty Newcomb, Robert Kennedy, Kris Sisco, Howard Hicks and Ronnie Harper, Sr. Honorary Pallbearers are Brothers and Sisters in Christ during Violet and Earl’s Ministries.