OBITUARY: Viola Mary Cucullu

Viola Cucullu, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. She was born in Gueydan, Louisiana, on March 1, 1936. Although she was a military wife and frequently relocated, Viola was always a Cajun girl at heart.

She was a selfless woman who devoted herself to the Lord, her family, and her country. Viola was a faithful Catholic and served her church with a generous spirit. Viola and Alan were more than husband and wife, they were truly soulmates. Together they raised ten children and led their family by their own incredible example.

To her siblings, nieces, and nephews, she was known as “Toot.” Viola embodied the fruits of the spirit. She was loving, gracious, patient, and kind. Viola was a phenomenal cook; she hosted many dinner parties in appreciation of those serving in the military. Viola also enjoyed gardening and was known to have the most beautiful flower gardens.

Viola will be deeply and dearly missed by many; however, her family finds comfort she is reunited with the ones she loved that passed before her. May she rest in peace with the Lord forever.

Viola Mary (Benoit) Cucullu is survived by her children, Debbie Whitmore (Jimmy) of Alaska, Chuck Cucullu (Linda) of Alaska, Jim Cucullu (Karen) of Alaska, Dave Cucullu (Wendy) of Alaska, Ken Cucullu (Julie) of Louisiana, Mike Cucullu (Missy) of Alaska, Patrice Quintero (Gary) of Alabama, Rob Cucullu (Heather) of Tennessee, Matt Cucullu (Michelle) of Texas; grandchildren, Patrick, Patrice, Chance, Ryan, Cale, Destinee, Daniel, Cody, Christopher, Gregory, Conner, Katie, Sarah, Meagan, Maria, Jessica, Brian, Molly, Collin, Daniel, Rachel, Bradley, Corey, Ashley, Stephanie, Austin, Jennifer, Emily, Samantha, Victoria, Jacob, Joey, Andrew, Paul, and Douglas; 32 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Dupuis, Francis Benoit, Dale Benoit, Michael Benoit, and Loretta Godwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Alan Cucullu; son, Patrick Cucullu; grandchildren, Trent Whitmore, Tyler Quintero; father, Vance Benoit Sr.; mother, Maybelle (Hungeford) Benoit; brothers, John Preston Benoit, Vance Benoit Jr., Harold Benoit; and sister, Adaline Chapman.

Visitation with the Cucullu family will be held at Crestview Funeral Home on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 3:00 P.M., until 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 9, at 11:00 A.M. a funeral mass in honor of Viola Cucullu will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, located 449 N Water Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066. Interment will immediately follow in Sumner Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request memorial donations be made to either the The Fathers of Mercy (www.fathersofmercy.com or by mail: Fathers of Mercy, 806 Shaker Museum Rd., Auburn, KY 42206) or Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).