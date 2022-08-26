OBITUARY: Vincenza ‘Enza’ (Dottore Stagna) Sanfilippo

Vincenza “Enza” (Dottore Stagna) Sanfilippo, age 71 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022.

She was born in Italy to the late Francesco Dottore Stagna and Maria Teresa Franchina.

Enza was a long-time member of St. Philip Catholic Church. Enza was a beacon of light, class, and grace for all who knew her. Her commitment to family was unwavering and her love for her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family was her life’s passion.

Enza was not only a cosmetologist, but also a counselor and friend to all her clients for more than 30 years.

Enza served God through her faith and fellowship at St. Philip Catholic Church through multiple ministries. Her faith in God has carried her and her family through all of life’s joys and challenges. We praise God for the blessing she was for all those who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life. The memory of her light and joy will be ever present in the hearts of every life she touched.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Vince Sanfilippo of Franklin, TN; son, Joe (Crystal Rhoads) Sanfilippo of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Maria Teresa (Kenneth) McDaniel of Franklin, TN; brothers, Nicolino (Ida Scafidi) Dottore Stagna of Alcara Li Fusi, Italy, Antonino Dottore Stagna of Alcara Li Fusi, Italy, Giuseppe (Carolina Scafidi) Dottore Stagna of Alcara Li Fusi, Italy and Giovanni (Diana) Dottore of Tujunga, CA; sisters, Enrica Dottore Stagna of Alcara Li Fusi, Italy and Maria (Vincenzo Vinci) Dottore Stagna of Taggia, Italy; grandchildren, Luca McDaniel, Giada McDaniel and Elijah Moore; beloved dog, Benji and many other loving family members.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff on the Centennial Hospital’s 5th Floor ICU for all their wonderful care.

Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Father Ed and Father Bala will officiate. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at St. Philip Catholic Church.

