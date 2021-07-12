OBITUARY: Vincent Michael DeDario

Mr. Vincent Michael DeDario, age 82 of Thompsons Station, TN went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2021. He was born in Elkhart, IN to the late Leonard Michael DeDario and Marianne Lucia DeSantis DeDario.

Following his service in the Army, he studied acting at the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California. In 1969 his career focus shifted from acting to television production. During his time as with ABC in Los Angeles, he worked on game shows, variety programs, daytime dramas, news, and sports programs before becoming the Associate Director on American Bandstand. After moving to New York, he joined ABC Sports and spent the next three decades working on and directing the broadcasts of the biggest sporting events in the world, including: the Olympics, the Super Bowl, Monday Night Football, the World Series, the Indianapolis 500, the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, the Tour de France, America’s Cup, the Ironman Triathlon and the New York City Marathon along with many other premiere sporting events for ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

He was awarded 15 Emmys over the course of his career. In 2014 he was presented with the Franklin Schaffner Achievement Award by the Director’s Guild of America in Hollywood, the highest honor the DGA can bestow upon an Associate Director.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Karren Dille DeDario and siblings, Leonard DeDario and Joseph DeDario. He leaves behind his daughter, Lara (Rob) Harris; siblings, Kenneth (Billie) DeDario, Jody (Linda) DeDario, and Leanne (Paul) Mondoruza; grandchildren, Bailey Harris, Emily Harris, and Amanda (David) Centner; sister-in-law, Diane DeDario; many other loving nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Rizzo.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Rob Harris officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue, www.snootygiggles.com, PO Box 95, Thompsons Station, TN 37179. Services in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com