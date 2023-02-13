OBITUARY: Vida Lee Stollings

Vida Lee Stollings, 78, of Franklin, Tennessee (formerly of Oakwood, Ohio and Russellville, Arkansas) passed away February 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a long fought battle with cancer.

Vida was born October 5, 1944 to James and Julia Cledith Lambert in Harts, West Virginia.

On January 15, 1962, Vida married Jesse (JC, Jay) Stollings, Sr. and went on to have 3 children.

She graduated from Defiance College in 1992 with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. She then went on to work in a domestic violence shelter, a home for disabled adults, and the Area Agency on Aging; she devoted her life to helping others lead fulfilling lives.

During retirement, she spent her time playing cards with friends and family and doing various crafts such as making jewelry, holiday themed wreaths, and birdhouses. Vida also enjoyed planting flowers and spoiling her dogs and grandchildren.

Vida is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jesse, and her 3 children Judy (Craig) Myers of Russellville, Arkansas, Jesse (Kelly) Stollings Jr. of Lenoir, North Carolina, and Jerry (Denise) Stollings of Winchester, Virginia.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Julia and Victoria Myers, Jackson and Gabriel Stollings, MK (Juan) Osorio, Jessica (Dominic) Mansel-Pleydell, and Grace Mueller. She also leaves behind her cherished siblings Doris Adkins, Ronnie Lambert, Ilene Kloos, and Glen Lambert (Linda.) Also, many precious friends, nieces, and nephews.

Vida was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Lambert Jr. also brothers-in-law Hursel Adkins and Jody Lucas, sisters-in-law Doris Lambert and Sherry Stollings.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to First Baptist Church, Pottsville, Arkansas and Bridges Domestic Violence Shelter.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/