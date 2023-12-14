OBITUARY: Victoria Joan Stanfield

Victoria Joan Stanfield, 82, of Spring Hill Tennessee, passed away on December 11, 2023, three months after the passing of her husband of 62 years.

Vicki was born April 25, 1941 in Hibbing, Minnesota to Wanda Tillotson and Sherman Jackson, and raised by Wanda and her second husband, decorated World War II pilot Tom Roberts.

She grew up in and around Montana, South Dakota and California along with her brother Mike and half-sister Lynda.

She married Art Stanfield in 1961 and moved to Missouri where she had her first child, Joanna. They moved to Kansas, had a son Jason, and settled in Franklin Tennessee where she became head bookkeeper at Page Middle School.

For years, Art’s job had them travel every Spring to Hawaii, and forever more she would decorate the house with anything pineapple.

She was very social, active in her church and Sunday School class, and completely devoted to her family as well as her many pets and dear friends.

Service Schedule:

Graveside Service:

Saturday, December 16, 2023

3:00 – 4:00pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

