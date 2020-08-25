OBITUARY: Victor Lynn Vanden Oever

Victor Lynn Vanden Oever, age 65 passed away in Franklin Aug. 16, 2020 due to coronavirus.

An unforgettable personality with an equally memorable laugh, Victor lived a life of great passion for Jesus Christ, his wife Jennifer, son Parker, family, his profession, church, and movies.

Victor grew up in Pella, Iowa, the son of Loran and Naomi Ruth Vanden Oever. A gifted three-sport athlete in high school, he played basketball, earned an invitation to the Iowa state tennis tournament and all-conference honors as a wide receiver. Victor attended Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, earned a business degree from Columbia College, and joined the U.S. Navy where he was a duty bugler with the ceremonial band.

He later became a stockbroker in Orlando before finding his calling marketing Christian music and films in Nashville, TN. Victor was CEO of Providence Entertainment in Los Angeles, a pioneer in creating faith-based films with the movie “Omega Code.” Most recently, he was the founder and CEO of Cachet Entertainment in Nashville.

After staging an elaborate marriage proposal that included a poster of himself wearing a suit with an engagement ring in his hand, Victor married Jennifer Freschi in 2003. Two years later, their son Parker was born. The family moved to Tennessee in 2008 and soon to Franklin.

Victor had unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and conservative “Ronald Reagan Republican” values. He possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of professional sports, especially NBA basketball. An engaging conversationalist with everyone he met, his quick sense of humor and unique laugh ensured all remembered Victor.

He loved being part of the Christian entertainment industry, especially managing teams to distribute, publicize, and market Christian films and music, including the movies “Omega Code,” “God’s Not Dead,” “Risen,” “Voiceless,” and “War Room.”

Victor attended Grace Chapel in Franklin and served on the Board of Directors of Grace Church in Nashville.

A very proud father, Victor was Parker’s Sunday School teacher and coach of his elementary basketball teams. He taught Parker how to play golf.

He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer and son Parker, his mother Naomi Ruth Vanden Oever of White Bluff, TN; sisters Melody Perrin of Bay City, WI, Lora Vanden Oever (Dwight Grimsley) of Golden, CO, a brother David Vanden Oever (Felice Beaulieu) of Aurora, CO, Naomi Wothke (Dan) of White Bluff, TN, and Rachel Tiskevics (Don) of Otley, IA; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his father, Loran Vanden Oever.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Grace Chapel Franklin, 3279 Southall Road in Franklin. Visitation will be at 3:30 p.m. until service time at the church. The celebration broadcast will be available at www.GraceChapel.net, click the “live stream” button. Active pallbearers will be Loren Johnson, Bill Reeves, Dan Wothke and Don Tiskivics. Honorary pallbearers will be GCA Golf Team and Westhaven Golf Friends.

A private burial will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the Victor Vanden Oever Memorial Fund at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com