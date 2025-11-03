OBITUARY: Victor Karl Hundt

Victor Hundt, 85, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on October 23, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 1, 1940, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Victor was a hardworking and intelligent man whose strength was balanced by a quiet tenderness. He earned a master’s degree from Duke University. A lifelong reader and avid traveler, he had an endless curiosity about the world and loved sharing his knowledge and experiences with others. He eventually put down roots in Franklin, Tennessee, where he resided for 48 years.

He found peace and joy in his garden each year, where his patience and care brought beauty to life. He especially loved his tomatoes and hot peppers. A devoted dog lover, he shared his home and heart with many loyal companions over the years.

Victor was known for his strong opinions and steadfast values, but those who knew him best saw the warmth, humor, and deep kindness beneath his tough exterior.

He will be remembered for his wisdom, his love of life’s simple pleasures, and the steady, honest way he cared for the people and things he loved most.

Victor is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Hundt; daughter, Kristin Hundt-Brady; son-in-law, Chris Brady; grandson, Devin Brady; granddaughters, Tiffany Clowes (Brady), Kaylin Brady, and Shelby Brady; great-grandson, Rhett Clowes; sister, Karen Hundt; and brother-in-law, Rick Brines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Hundt, and his son, John Allen Hundt.

A celebration of Victor’s life will be held on Saturday, November 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church located at 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A light luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Williamson County Animal Center.