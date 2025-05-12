OBITUARY: Victor Charles Elkins

Victor Charles Elkins, born September 7, 1979, in Elizabeth City, NC and died May 6, 2025, in Franklin, TN. He was 45 and his life ended too soon.

From a young age, Victor was drawn to computers and technology. His fascination with how things worked sparked a lifelong passion for learning, building, and creating. After graduating from Franklin High School in 1997, he attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville before pursuing further education in music graduating from the Atlanta Institute of Music and Media with a focus in jazz percussion.

Victor was a gifted drummer and guitarist, going on to teach over 35 students weekly, perform across the Southeast, record with Grammy-winning artists, and have his music featured on national television. Victor’s career ultimately brought him back to technology, where his talents flourished, founding two successful companies. He approached entrepreneurship with focus and creativity, always seeking practical solutions that helped others succeed.

Above all else, Victor was defined by his deep love for his family. His wife, Katie, was the love of his life and the light of his life was their 2 daughters, Ella, 18, and Hope, 16. They called him “the Coolest Dad ever”, and they and their friends thoroughly enjoyed his large retro collection of arcade games.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Elkins; daughters, Ella and Hope Elkins; parents, Mike and Rachel Elkins; mother-in-law, Laura Turner; father-in-law, Steve Turner; brothers-in-law, Jackson and David Turner; his aunt and uncle Susan and Scott Snavley; cousin, Jennifer McKevitt; his beloved cat, Cleo and many cherished friends and colleagues.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, with burial to follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Ella and Hope’s College Fund at: https://gofund.me/665a63e2.

Victor’s legacy is one of brilliance, kindness, and devotion—to his work, his passions, and most of all, his family. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.