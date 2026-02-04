OBITUARY: Vickie L. Hoover

Vickie L. Hoover, a beloved daughter, devoted wife, and cherished mother, passed away on February 1, 2026, at her home in College Grove, Tennessee. Born on June 2, 1968, in Shelbyville, TN, Vickie was a beacon of kindness and dedication in the lives of those who knew her.

Vickie spent the last 18 years of her career at Walker Baptist Church Childcare, where she was renowned not only for her teaching abilities but for her genuine love and care for each child she encountered. She was a true caretaker, nurturing both her family and the children she taught, leaving an indelible mark on their lives with her warmth and compassion.

In her personal life, Vickie’s proudest accomplishments were her family, which she cherished deeply. She is survived by her loving husband, Barry Hoover, with whom she shared 37 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and countless memories. Her son, Brandon Hoover, and his wife, Katlyn, continue to carry forward her legacy of love and care. Vickie’s mother, Peggy Stephens Atnip, remains a pivotal source of support and strength for her family. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Maggie, who was a constant companion and source of joy in her life.

Vickie’s passion for cooking was well-known among family and friends, often enjoyed through the many cooking videos she adored watching. She had an innate ability to bring people together around the dinner table, creating memorable experiences with every meal.

Vickie’s father, Sonny Atnip, predeceased her, and she is now reunited with her family in eternal peace.

A visitation will be held on February 5, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. Vickie’s final resting place will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, where burial services will occur immediately following the funeral at 3:00 PM.

Vickie L. Hoover will be remembered for her unwavering love, her nurturing spirit, and her compassionate heart. Her legacy will live on in the lives she touched and the love she shared.

