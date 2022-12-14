OBITUARY: Vicki Suzanne Whitman

Vicki Suzanne Whitman of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 55 years old.

Vicki was born in Nashville, TN. She was a devoted mother and loved her family dearly.

She is survived by:

Parents – Jerry and Patty Whitman

Children – Chaise (Sarah) Crosslin and Emily Burrer

Sister – Denise Whitman

A Celebration of Life service was conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Mint Springs Farm, 7730 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, RA Research or Chronic Illness Awareness.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

