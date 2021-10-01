OBITUARY: Vicki Oakes

Vicki Oakes – Age 60 of Franklin, TN. September 28, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Homer Lee and Susie Bell Nix; sisters, Donna Scales and Penny Stewart; and partner, Jeff Freeman.
Survived by daughters, Amanda (Crystal) Scales Moore and Amy Scales Wood; bonus daughters, Sarah Wisniewski and Abby Wisniewski; bonus son, Nate Wisniewski; grandchildren, Kyra McCall, Khristian McCall, Kayli Moore, Noah (Lauren) Wood, Hannah Wood, Katie Rhodes, Kady O’Neal, Nick Speanock, Colby Spearnock, Sawyer Lewis, Ayden Lewis, Kaysen Lewis, Gage Suter and Caleb Wisniewski; and sister, Sissy Thomas.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road conducted by Crystal Hawks.
