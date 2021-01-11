OBITUARY: Vicki Jo Taulbee

Vicki Jo Taulbee, age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away January 7, 2021. Originally from Dyersburg, TN born to Margie Sue Boatwright and Charles Duane Hawks.

Preceded in death by, her parents, and sister, Elizabeth Hawks Hinton. She is survived by, husband Vaughn “Rick” G. Taulbee; daughter, Lyndsay Taulbee Bray (Andrew), and brother, Charles Robert Hawks; cousin, Patsy Boatright.

A Graveside Service will be conducted 2:00PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Jim Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GraceWorks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy., Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemmorial.com