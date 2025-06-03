OBITUARY: Vicki Eileen Waters

Vicki Eileen Waters, age 73, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Vicki was the cherished daughter of the late Clyde and Eva Hildred Flippin. A woman of quiet strength and remarkable intelligence, she lived a life marked by independence, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.

Vicki pursued higher education at Columbia State and Aquinas College, embodying a lifelong commitment to learning and personal growth. Her professional journey led her to a successful career at HCA’s corporate office.

Beyond her career, Vicki found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved reading, playing solitaire, sewing, and spending time at the beach. She was a devoted soccer fan, an avid volleyball player, and always found time to be with her family—which she treasured above all else.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Waters; brother, Allan Flippin.

Those left to cherish Vicki’s memory are her children, Christy Fellers (Eddie) and Jimmy Welck (Elayne); grandchildren, Sawyer Roark, CJ Fellers, Clara Welck, and MaryAnna Welck; siblings, Peggy (Eddie) Arnold, Myra Flippin and Jimmy Miller.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Joe Copolo officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, June 6, 2025, from 4:00-8:00 PM, and an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Hurt Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The care of Vicki Eileen Waters and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.