OBITUARY: Vicki Arlene Quraishi

Vicki Arlene Quraishi, born on October 29, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on February 7, 2026, in College Grove, Tennessee.

Vicki was an active member of her local church and found great joy in singing, gardening, and participating in her quilting group. She also dedicated her time to serving at the local food pantry. She spent her final year with her daughter and family, who deeply treasure the time they shared navigating her health challenges and the peaceful moments before she passed in their home.

She will be interred alongside her parents, Raymond Edward Nason and Betty Louise Nason, at Bethel Memorial Garden in Kingston, TN.

Vicki is survived by her daughters: Catherine Aisha Holback, Tayyaba Atiya (Scott) Zach, and Amna (Bob) Cline; her 11 grandchildren: Carmen, Mariah, Isaiah, Lydia, Gabriella, Tori, Travis, Ryan, Alyssa, Aaron, and Connor; and her sisters: Lynda (Jim) Juneman, Carolyn (Gerry) Urban, and Christy Nason.

