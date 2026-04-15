Vicki Arlene Quraishi

10/29/1942 – 02/07/2026

The family of Vicki Quraishi is deeply saddened to announce her passing on February 7th, 2026. Born on October 29th, 1942, in Delaware, Ohio, she was raised in a close-knit family with her mother, father, and three younger sisters. She attended Westminster College in Utah, where she studied Vocal Music Education. As a student she met Aquil Quraishi whom she married and shared three beautiful daughters, Aisha, Atiya, and Amna. She later attended Ashland University and completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees in business. Throughout her life she was an accomplished soloist and quartet singer, and member of her church’s bell choirs. She also enjoyed using her God-given gifts to nurture and raise-up her community near and far, making quilts for Ukraine, and serving in her church food bank.

Vicki lived a full and committed life dedicated to service and touched the hearts of everyone she met through her faith and generosity. Vicki enjoyed singing, cooking for her family and community, gardening, and was dedicated to her church and serving others. She also had a special place in her heart for travel and other cultures as evidenced by her trips to Pakistan, Afghanistan, England, and China. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Raymond and Betty Nason. She is survived by her daughters, Aisha Holback, Atiya (Scott) Zach, Amna (Bob) Cline; grandchildren, Carmen and Mariah Holback, Isaiah, Lydia, Gabby, and Tori Zach, Travis, Ryan, Alyssa, Aaron, and Connor Cline; and her sisters; Lynda (Jim) Juneman, Carolyn (Gerry) Urban, and Christy Nason.

Vicki will be laid to rest with her parents in a private inurnment at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, in Kingston, TN. Her celebration of life service will be held on April 25th, at 11 a.m., at Oak Ridge Grace Lutheran Church. For those unable to attend in person, the service will also be live streamed via this link: https://www.youtube.com/@grace_oakridge_tennessee2330 (YouTube channel Grace_Oakridge_Tennessee). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the music ministry at Oak Ridge Grace Lutheran Church in her memory.

Published by The Blade on Apr. 15, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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