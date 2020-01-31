Joyce Bogle Garner age 83 of Nashville, TN passed away January 29, 2020.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Garner; parents, Joe and Ethel Summars; brothers, Grady Bogle, Odas Bogle, Andrew Bogle, Frank Bogle, Paul Bogle and L.B. Bogle; sisters, Bernice Lillard, Allie Cooley, Lucy Shehane and Mary Dutton. She is survived her son, David (Cyndi) Garner; grandson, Gabe Garner; sister, Helen Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00PM Friday, January 31, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Barker officiating. Interment to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacob Holmes, Steve Holmes, Rodney McNeil and John Boucher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Gideons International.