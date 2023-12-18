OBITUARY: Velma Ann Tidwell Sullivan

Velma Ann Tidwell Sullivan, 81, of Franklin, Tennessee was called home by her Savior on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Preceded in death by her parents Melvin Hester and Mabel Flowers Tidwell, she is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 63 years John Wallace Sullivan, son Barry Steven (Paula) of Franklin, daughter Regina Kaye (John) Brenner, grandson Harrison Grant Brenner, of Louisville, KY; granddaughter Alyssa Noele Brenner of Lexington, KY; brother Troy Randall Tidwell of Nashville; and lifelong sister like friend Beverly Davidson Peeler of Dickson, TN.

Ann was known for her bright beaming affectionate ever-present smile, loved teaching children in bible school, especially Vacation Bible School, and had a positive encouraging outlook on life while living with Multiple Sclerosis for the last thirty plus years of her life. A lifelong member of the Church of Christ she attended Una Church of Christ in Nashville for forty-two years and saw her children grow from young preschool children to adults.

She loved teaching her fifth grade class and one of the most hurtful things about MS was having to give up her class when she no longer had the strength nor energy to prepare and teach her class. She and John attended Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ for twelve years until her health prevented her from attending. Even though she has not been able to attend, she and John are members of the Heritage Church of Christ.

She enjoyed an assortment of crafting activities; specially creating personalized cards and sewing. She also enjoyed nature, hiking, canoeing.

The family thanks the staff, nurses, caregivers, and cooks at Symphony Assisted Living for the excellent attentive care she received as a resident. We also thank AccentCare Hospice Care for the loving concern and care during her last days.

In lieu of flowers contributions to World Christian Broadcasting, Nashville Inner City Ministries, Nashville Disaster Relief, National MS Society, or the charity of your choice would so honor Ann in her desire to teach others about Jesus or help them in time of need.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

