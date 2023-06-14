OBITUARY: Valerie Lee Williams McFarland

Jen Haley
Valerie Lee Williams McFarland, age 83, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Born in Buckhannon, WV to the late Heyward A. Williams and the late Lota Garvin Williams.

She worked as an administrative assistant in a law firm.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lester Wilfong and her husband, William Paul McFarland and sister, Barbara Watts.

Survived by son, Van (Elette) McFarland; grandchildren, Dain McFarland and Brady McFarland; sister Kay Parks; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association www.alz.org or GraceWorks Ministries Inc., 104 Southeast Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37064.

