OBITUARY: Valerie Daly George

Valerie Daly George, 90, of Franklin, TN, departed this life Monday, February 21, 2022, with family by her side.

Born in Warrington, Lancashire England, to the late Edward Jackson and Agnes Daly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald George of 53 years, her parents, and her brother Ronald Daly.

Valerie is survived by her daughters, Christine George, of Franklin, TN, and Denise Thomas (David Beardsley) of Centerville, TN; 6 Grandsons, James Kelly (Meghan), Grant Kelly (Tami), Patrick Nichols, Jonathan Nichols (Amber), Jeremy Thomas, and Keegan Thomas; 8 eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews across the pond.

A life-long Christian, Valerie, and Don were founding members of GraceLand Community Church in Franklin, TN.

Valerie leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, laughter, and concern for anyone she came in contact with. She was a mother, a friend, an animal advocate, and an inspiration.

Services will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30, and a memorial service will begin at 2:30. A reception will follow a private interment at Graceland Community Church, 1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to ALIVE Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN, or the Warriors for Animals in Centerville, TN.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/