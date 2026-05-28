Valerie Ann Trask Paul, 68, passed away on May 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. In the end, being reunited with her children and grandchildren brought comfort and peace to a woman whose love for her family remained constant throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her parents, Stacy and Carolyn Trask; her first husband, Daryl Bragg; sister and brother in law, Linda and Marshall Roy; brother Anthony Cocco; brothers Daniel Trask, Donald Trask, Terry Trask; sisters Alexis Trask and Tanness Smith; beloved brother Timothy Trask; and her great-aunt Caroline “Auntie” Grant, who held a special place in her heart.

Born on August 29, 1957, in Waterville, ME, Valerie lived a life full of creativity, humor, resilience, and deep love for the people around her. She was raised in a large blended family and spent a significant amount of time with her great aunt Caroline and her uncle Halton. She attended schools in Oakland, and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1975. In her younger years, she loved swimming at the boathouse, fishing for crawfish and getting into trouble with her brother Timmy. His death in 2024 destroyed her, and she spent the last two years of her life deeply grieving his death. Valerie married Daryl Bragg in 1975 and spent 34 years together raising their two daughters in Waterville. She loved painting, writing, music (specifically The Carpenters, Anne Murray, Boz Scaggs, Kenny Rogers and her favorite Barbra Streisand), decorating, gardening, and entertaining. She especially loved to sing and while in high school, performed the National Anthem on television for the Jimmy Fund Telethon – a memory she loved to share. She loved to bake and entertain, and hosted many extended family celebrations over the years, notably her annual Christmas Eve party. Her laughter was contagious, her wit was quick, and her storytelling – especially detailed tales of family history – could captivate anyone lucky enough to listen. She loved to write and if you ever received one of her famous, multipage letters, you knew you had arrived. We are sad that the book she was writing about her life will never be finished.

She found joy in summer days working in her yard, trips to Reid State Park and Popham Beach, Disney World vacations with family, pool parties, and of course her beloved pets, Tippy, Hammie, Tao, Daisy, Sophie and her newest little love, Halo.

In later years, Valerie overcame her fear of flying and embraced traveling with her husband John, taking memorable trips to Hawaii, Las Vegas, California, Florida, and getting lost in Canada on her way to Niagara Falls. Her last big vacation was a second chance cruise to Mexico after she missed the first one, where she fulfilled her lifelong bucket list dream of swimming with dolphins.

After moving to Oro Valley, she became fiercely devoted to advocating for her husband’s care and chronicled much of their adventures, frustrations, and John’s medical journey openly on Facebook in a way that family and friends came to know well.

Of all the roles Valerie held in her life, being a mother and grandmother was the one she cherished most. She poured herself into her children and grandchildren through sleepovers, vacations, celebration, and unwavering pride in who they were becoming. Her family remained the center of her heart throughout her life.

Valerie is survived by her husband of 14 years, John Paul of Oro Valley, Arizona; her daughters, Kari (Jeff) Parson of Nashville TN, and Kristie Bragg Harris of Franklin, TN; her beloved grandchildren Mason Stubblefield, Violet and Madeline Parson of Nashville; Moose, Carson, Quinn, and Sawyer Harris, of Franklin, TN; Mykenzie Veilleux and Anthony Vigue of Waterville, ME. She is also survived by her sisters Tina (David) Boag of Oakland, ME and Cheryl (Jerry) Michaud of Cincinnati, OH; brother David Trask; along with many nieces, nephews, surrogate daughters, friends, and extended family members whose lives were touched by her unforgettable personality.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Banner University Medical Center and the Donor Network of Arizona for their compassion, care, and commitment to seeing Valerie’s final wishes of organ donation to fruition.

In honor of Valerie’s memory, the family encourages donations to organizations supporting addiction recovery, alcoholism treatment, and rehabilitation services for individuals and families navigating substance use disorders.

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This obituary was published by Vistoso Funeral Home.