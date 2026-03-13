Ulus Ewing “Copperhead” Osborne, age 83 of Etheridge, TN formerly of Williamson County, TN. He retired after forty years of service at Durango Boot Company.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. His passion was canning food.

Preceded in death by parents, Fulton Ewing and Viola Harris Osborne; brother, Herbert “Bud” Osborne; sisters, Mable Sullivan, Lenora Harper, Anna Osborne and daughter in law, Donna Osborne.

Survived by: son, Fulton Osborne; daughters, Mary Lou Mitchell and Kim Tucker; companion, Gary “Lulu” Holt; grandchildren, Cody (Magan) Osborne, Kelly (Jr.) Roland, Lacy (Michael) Webb, Ray (Becca) Mitchell, Charlee Tucker, Avie Willingham and Bristol Willingham; nine great grandchildren; brother, Luther Osborne; sisters, Jo-Marie Baxter, Martha Sue (Chris) Vergon, Mary Ann (Ricky) Johnson and Ellen Hartley and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, J.J. King and Herschel Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Osborne Cemetery on Bailey Road in Franklin.

Pallbearers will be Vance Walls, Harry Osborne, Matthew Harris, Jr. Roland, Gauge Osborne, Ellis Roland, Bristol Willingham, Carl Reed, Jackie Reed and Bobby Brooks.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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