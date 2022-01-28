OBITUARY: TzuWen Shih

Tzu-Wen Shih was born in Taipei, Taiwan on November 23, 1936. TW, as he was fondly known, received his Bachelor of Science in chemistry in Taiwan, his Master of Science in Japan then immigrated to the United States via ship 54 years ago to pursue his Master of Science degree in biochemistry at Ohio State then the University of Georgia. He worked over 20 years at Southern Research Institute then later retired after working several years at the Birmingham Water Works.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tzu-Kun, Tzu-Dun, and Tzu-Sun Shih of Taiwan, sister, Su Shin Liao of Massachusetts, and Daniel Shih of Oregon—Marjorie, Sarah Snapp (Erik), Matthew (Brenda), Richard (Jennifer). He is survived by his sister, Su-Fang Lin of Hawaii—Jeffrey (Michelle) and Alex (Patty) as well as siblings Kirk Shih and Sainty Shih of California, Joyce Shih, and Su Yu Feng of Hawaii, and Su Yun Yen and Su Fung Chen of Taiwan.

He is also survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 50 years, Lillian Shih, with whom he traveled the world, daughter, Sharon Adhami (Ahmad), and grandchildren, Bree and Ben Adhami.

Forever mentally ingrained in our minds is Papa’s legacy of “save, save, save,” once demonstrated as he once gifted his daughter and son-in-law dozens of rolls of toilet paper that he had bought on sale over time. He was an avid reader, loved to take care of his yard and plants, and enjoyed swimming. Those who knew Papa were familiar with his friendly demeanor—he never met a stranger. He was a gentle soul with a big heart.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you plant a tree in TW’s memory.