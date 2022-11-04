OBITUARY: Tyler Laney Hulen

Tyler Laney Hulen of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, he was 40 years old.

He was a 2001 graduate of Brentwood High School, and he received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Middle Tennessee State University. Tyler was a construction project manager for a local construction company. He lived in Boston for five years and was also a project manager there. He was an Eagle Scout and loved spending time with his son on scouting trips.

Tyler is preceded in death by his brother, Travis Hulen, grandparents, John & JoAnn Hulen and grandfather, Kenneth Dowlen.

He is survived by his son, Reed Hulen, parents, Steve & Janice Hulen, fiancé, Cacky Breland, grandmother, Dot Dowlen, mother of Reed, Jessie Cook and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. A private burial will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Troop 130, Boy Scouts of America, 1894 General George Patton Dr., Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067 or Reed Hulen College Fund, 1881 General George Patton Dr., Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service online, you may visit the site below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2NzUxNzczNDIxNzE4NSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/