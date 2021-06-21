OBITUARY: Tyler Joseph Bourgeois

Tyler Joseph Bourgeois, age 30 of Franklin, TN passed away June 15, 2021.

He was a 2008 graduate of Franklin High School, and he worked for Opus Luxury Cabinets in Brentwood, TN.

Tyler’s infectious smile and persistent optimism will be greatly missed. He was a kind soul who helped anyone who crossed his path, and trusted even when circumstances indicated he should be cautious. He could make you laugh when the days were dull. In his short time on this Earth, he lived life fully and did it his way. Every day was an adventure for Tyler.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles & Shirley Avants.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Sheila (Peter) Geissler of Franklin, TN; father, Samuel Bourgeois of Sugarland, TX; brother, Trevor Geissler of Franklin, TN; sister, Talon Geissler of Franklin, TN; grandparents, Joseph & Enola Bourgeois of Lake Charles, LA; beloved dogs, Lucy & Goose; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00AM Monday, June 21, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com