OBITUARY: Troy O’Neil Sparks

Troy O’Neil Sparks passed away at home on August 22, 2023. He was 45 years old. Troy was dearly loved by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Sparks; his daughters, Corinna Golding and Maya Sparks; his mother and father, Loni and Ron Sparks; and his brother, Zach Sparks (Erin); and niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his son, Owen Golding.

Troy was a committed husband, father, friend and church member at Providence Baptist Church in Nolensville, TN. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing the drums, riding his motorcycle with his dad and brother, going to the beach, taking care of his farm, traveling, and live music. He was also a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was passionate about their nonprofit, the Owen Foundation for Recovery. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

The family will be receiving visitors at Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road in Nolensville, TN on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. with the funeral to follow at the church at 4 p.m. The interment ceremony will occur at Nolensville Cemetery in Nolensville, TN. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

