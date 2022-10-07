OBITUARY: Troy Michael Birdsong

Troy Michael Birdsong, age 58, of Thompson Station, TN, closed his eyes and stepped into heaven on October 4, 2022, with a champion’s finish on this earth as a devoted husband and father, loving son, brother, friend, and faithful man of God. He was doing what he enjoyed most on that day—showing up, giving his best, and working out at his favorite gym.

Troy’s heart beats on in those he loved so well. His wife of 30 years Toni Page Birdsong, beloved son and best friend Zane Birdsong, cherished daughter, Olivia Birdsong, newest son, Judson Everett, daughter-in-love, Caitlin Lankford; and his joy bringer, granddaughter, Maisie Grace Birdsong.

He was a devoted son to Linda Claussen Massey, Larry Massey, and Ronnie Birdsong and a loving brother to sister Shannan Birdsong. He loved his nieces and nephews Josie Moon, Paige Manning, Billy Manning, Remy Birdsong, Zuri Moon, and Jupiter Moon-Farmer.

Troy loved his in-laws Edward and Georgia Page (Douglas, Az), his sister-in-law Suzanne Page, his ride-or-die brothers Robert Page and Michael Page (Tamara Page), and his nieces and nephews Nolan Page, Jonathan Page, Megan Witteman, and Grant Eggers.

Troy was born in Jacksonville, Il, on May 23, 1964, to his courageous and beautiful single mother, Linda. He was surrounded by strong farm women who adored him, including his Aunt Leezah Claussen (Ft. Worth, Texas), who was also his childhood best friend, and his beloved grandmother Margaret Cox. He loved time spent with his Uncle Barry and Aunt Diane.

He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1982. Although he was accepted at Cal Arts for Music and Singing, he took a detour. He decided to go to Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Clown college to become a clown. He traveled by train around the country for several years as a professional, much-loved clown with the Ringling Brothers Blue line.

Troy later moved to Burbank, California, where he graduated from Woodbury University with a degree in Interior Architecture in 1991. He married the love of his life, Toni, soon after. While in Burbank, he worked for Nestle Food Company as an IT Administrator. He went on to his dream job of designing themed entertainment environments with Iwerks Entertainment and later the Last Design Company.

He soon started his own company Birdsong Creative where he shifted into graphic design, branding, and web design. He loved his staff and clients and the privilege of doing creative work for a living. He loved singing on the Village Church worship team in Burbank and his church family there, especially the yearly Journey to Bethlehem production.

In 2005 Troy moved his family and his business to Thompson’s Station/Franklin, Tennessee, a community Troy loved. He served his staff, clients, and colleagues well over the years. His favorite meeting of the day was with Frank & Friends at the nearby Waffle House that Troy called “the Pub.”

The void is deep, and the missing is boundless. Still, we trust God’s timing, and that now is the time our beautiful Troy is welcomed into an eternity of good health, wholeness, and well-earned rest.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, is located at 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1665088901212130

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/