OBITUARY: Troy Lamont Hambrick

Troy Lamont Hambrick passed away on March 21, 2025 at his residence in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at the age of 52.

He was born on April 18, 1972 in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Margaret Carol Leach and Douglas Willie Hambrick.

Those left behind to cherish his many memories; daughters, Abigail Hambrick, Fred Lee and Kara (Keyanna) Hambrick; grandchildren, Averie Lee, Kaison Lee, Emerie Lee and Amon Lee; brother, Levar (Laura) Hambrick; sister, Tori (Anthony) Hughes; aunts, Beatrice Leach, Linda Leach, Mary Menifee and Lula Berry; uncles, Wayne Leach, Ernest Leach, Patrick (Shirley) Leach, Archie Hambrick, John Russell (Evanstine) Hambrick and Lindsey Hambrick; great aunt, Mary Booker Jones; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Hambrick will lie in state on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. Visitation with family, Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 West Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064 with funeral to begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Wayne McCullough, eulogist, Pastor William Joslin, officiating. Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

