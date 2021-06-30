OBITUARY: Troy Dowdy

It is with deep sorrow and abundant love that the Dowdy family announce the very untimely yet peaceful passing of their beloved, Troy Dowdy, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the young age of 49 years.

Troy was born on September 23, 1971 to Phillip and Linda Dowdy. He and his brother, Todd, were born and raised in a loving home in Nashville, TN. Growing up, Troy loved playing football, being outside and driving his dad’s tractor. Some of Troy’s favorite childhood memories include spending time on the lake with his family and listening to his dad sing in the car on the way home from their weekend trips. His favorite place to be was on the water. That love stayed with Troy throughout his life and grew into a love of boating, water skiing, and deep-sea fishing with his best buddy, JD Hill.

Troy graduated from Overton High School in 1989 and received a Criminal Justice degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1994. Troy pursued his passion for music and the outdoors with a successful career as a Business Owner and Operations Manager in the landscape industry for 20+ years in addition to 25 years in the music industry as a Stage Technician.

In 2001, Troy met his soulmate, best friend and the love of his life, Leah. They married on March 11, 2006 and recently celebrated 15 beautiful years of marriage. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Reagan (22) and Layla (13), who were the absolute joy of Troy’s life. After 10 years of residency together in Nashville, the family moved to the wonderful town and loving community of Nolensville, TN in 2010 where they built their first home together. In 2016, they welcomed their adorable fur baby, Oliver James. As a family, they enjoyed being outdoors, going for walks, playing cornhole, attending neighborhood events, supporting their favorite local hotspots/restaurants, spending time with friends, playing sports and going on vacations together.

Troy was a devout Christian, a devoted husband, a loving father, a wonderful son and brother, a dependable friend, and someone you could always count on no matter what. He was honest, reliable, hardworking, smart as tac and sharp as a nail. He was a gentle giant with a wonderful sense of humor and a smile that could light up an entire room. Troy was also a true patriot, and his love for his country was unmatched. He was a man of many passions. He loved all genres of music and was known for having the most amazing playlists. He loved to cook for his family and create new recipes. He loved his Volunteers and cheered them on every chance he could. He and Leah loved to attend UT Vols football games and spend as much time as possible at their favorite place on earth, the beach, where they planned to retire and spend the rest of their lives together. He loved his wife and kids more than anything in the world and gave everything he could to be healthy and work hard to provide for them and make them proud. He was truly one of the most amazing men in the world, and his legacy will live on through his family and all those who knew and loved him.

Troy will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and two children, as well as numerous other family members, friends, and neighbors. Troy is also survived by his parents, Linda and Phillip Dowdy; brother, Todd Dowdy; and aunt, Shirley King.

A Celebration of Troy’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Citipointe Church (formerly the Oasis), 7533 Lords Chapel Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.

The family also wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Stone Crest Medical Center and Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro for their care and compassion.

www.woodbinefuneralhome.com