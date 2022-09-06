OBITUARY: Tristen Cole Hargrove

Tristen Cole Hargrove passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, he was 25 years old.

He is survived by his father, Matthew Hargrove and mother, Becky Mangrum Hargrove; his brother, Nathaniel Kelly and his wife Page; grandparents, Doug and Maxine Hargrove, Hoby and Glenda King, Larry and Carol Osburn; aunts and uncles, Douglas Hargrove, Christopher Hargrove, Daniel Mangrum, Michael Mangrum, Tanner King, Allison King Graves; nieces, Bailey, Tucker, Sadie Kelly.

Tristen was a son, brother, uncle, grandson and true friend to all who knew him. He will always be remembered as a free-spirit, an old soul who is artistic and loving.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3 pm in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Johnson Hollow Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1-3 pm at the funeral home as well.

Pallbearers will be Luke Crafton, Casey Crafton, Cody Johnson, Austin Smith, Angel Torres, Zach Neely, Cameron Little and Dalys Kreay.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Douglas Hargrove, Jr., Kevin Humphrey, Jack Denton, James Crafton, Mikey Newcome & Sons, Trey Buttrey, Bruce King, Michael Hargrove, Dylan King, Jace Coleman, Kevin Bubba Davis, Daryl Etherly, Daren Ross Binkley and Mike King.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tristen Hargrove Memorial Fund at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1662341188206163

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/