OBITUARY: Trinity Lei Bostic

Miss Trinity Lei Bostic, age 17 of Lafayette, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024.

She was born on February 14, 2007 in Gallatin, Tennessee to Timothy Bostic and Shelby May.

Trinity was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Wilson; paternal grandparents, John and Nelda Bostic; maternal grandparents, Dean and Peggy West.

She is survived by her father, Timothy Bostic; mother, Shelby May; sisters, Tasia McClain (Cory), Tasha Calcote (John), and Tarren May; brothers, T. J. Bostic (Emily), Dylan Bostic (Shelby), Tyler Spivey, Tanner May, Malachi Bostic; aunts, Roxanne Bostic (Daniel), Robbie Key (Lanny) and Sheila Gibbs (Darrell); Uncle, Randy West; nieces and nephews, Lillian McClain, Raylin McClain, Natalie Friedman, Lucas Friedman, Granger Bostic, Abigail Calcote, Andria McClain, Audrie McClain, Presley Bostic, Adaline Calcote, Bentley Carter and Calleigh Calcote.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Portland with Bro. David Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow the service at Maple Hill Cemetery with T. J. Bostic, Dylan Bostic, Tyler Spivey, Tanner May, Malachi Bostic, Cory McClain, and John Calcote serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, July 9th from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements by Sellars Family Heritage at Portland, 610 N. Broadway Street, Portland, TN 37148. (615)325-5010, obit line (615)325-9725. Online condolences can now be made at www.sellarsfh.com.

