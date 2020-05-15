



Tracy Stephen Davis, II, age 24, a resident of Columbia, died April 5, 2020 in Columbia.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1-3PM at Heritage Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on June 27, 1995 in Nashville, Tracy was the son of Stacia Davis and the late Tracy Davis. He was a 2013 graduate of Middle College High School in Franklin and worked at Concrete Pump Partners in Nashville. He was a hard worker who loved his job and the people he worked with. Above all, he loved his family, especially his daughters.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Megan Davis of Columbia; daughters, Addison and Sadie Davis both of Columbia; brother, Will Davis of Chattanooga; sister, Sierra Davis of Chattanooga; and grandmother, Patti Chambers.



