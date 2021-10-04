OBITUARY: Traci Louise McNeely

Traci Louise McNeely, age 44 of Columbia, TN passed away suddenly on October 1, 2021.

Traci is preceded in death by her two children, Kailee Warren and Carson Pipkin as well as her father, Russell Belcher.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Jesse McNeely; mother, Patricia Jean Lilly Belcher; children, James Edward “Chase” Pipkin IV, Nathanial Paul Pipkin, Joshua Caelan McNeely, Samantha Grace McNeely; siblings, Jeff (Julie) Belcher and Angie (Jason) Hargrove; grandchildren, Harper Pipkin and James Edward Pipkin V; numerous loving nieces, nephews and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com