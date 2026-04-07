OBITUARY: Toshie Harrison

Toshie Harrison passed away on April 2, 2026 at his residence in Antioch, Tennessee at the age of 53. He was born September 30, 1972 in Davidson County, Tennessee to the parents of Howard McLemore and Mary Harrison.

Toshie leaves to cherish his many memories, his children, Kristopher Darrell Johnson, Bianca Harrison, Erik Harrison, Dalvin Reffegee; wife, Kelley Harrison; grandchildren, Kyrie Johnson, Kylan Vaughn, Kyaire Vaughn, Kaia Monroe Johnson, Bellami Santrice Johnson and Aidan Gray Johnson, DaBresha Ferguson, Kaedan Walls, Kamyrn Walls, Kalise Ealom and Kai Ferguson; sisters, Brigett (DeWrell) Webster, Iris Beech and Breann Brown; brothers, Carlos Harrison, Derrick McLemore and Howard A. McLemore; devoted aunts, Bernice Hodge, Claudette Harrison and Dottie Harrison; aunts, Thelma Sydnor, Susie Johnson and Delores (John) Nevils; uncles, Johnny Harrison and Willis Nevils; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Mr. Harrison will lie in state on Friday, April 10, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Funeral Service Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee at 12 Noon with no visitation before service. Bishop Roosevelt P. Conway, Jr., officiating, Elder John Haynes, eulogist.

Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

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