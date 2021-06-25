OBITUARY: Toronto Halliburton

Toronto Fitzgerald Halliburton, age 51 of Spring Hill, TN passed away after a short battle with Cancer on June 21, 2021.
Born in Detroit, MI to the late Charles Halliburton and Barbara Hicks. He leaves behind his loving wife, Shanelle Halliburton; children, Deidre Halliburton, Joshua Halliburton, Christian Jones, Nicholas Jackson, Destiny Halliburton, Alexa Rushin, and Chantelle Sturdevant; siblings, Doris Lockridge, Betty Williams (TN), Brian Jackson (AL), Edward Lemmons (Honorary), Reginald Lemmons (Honorary) and Carrie Lemmons (Honorary) (MI); mother in law, Janice Christian; brother in law, Christopher Johnson Jr. and many other loving family members and friends.
Preceded in death by sister, Joyce Clayton (TN).
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Janet Washington presiding. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Toronto Halliburton Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
