OBITUARY: Toronto Halliburton

Toronto Fitzgerald Halliburton, age 51 of Spring Hill, TN passed away after a short battle with Cancer on June 21, 2021.

Born in Detroit, MI to the late Charles Halliburton and Barbara Hicks. He leaves behind his loving wife, Shanelle Halliburton; children, Deidre Halliburton, Joshua Halliburton, Christian Jones, Nicholas Jackson, Destiny Halliburton, Alexa Rushin, and Chantelle Sturdevant; siblings, Doris Lockridge, Betty Williams (TN), Brian Jackson (AL), Edward Lemmons (Honorary), Reginald Lemmons (Honorary) and Carrie Lemmons (Honorary) (MI); mother in law, Janice Christian; brother in law, Christopher Johnson Jr. and many other loving family members and friends.

Preceded in death by sister, Joyce Clayton (TN).

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Janet Washington presiding. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Toronto Halliburton Memorial Fund