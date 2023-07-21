OBITUARY: Tony K. (TK) Pace Sr.

Tony K. (TK) Pace, Sr. passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Born in Louisville, MS in 1930, Tony was one of five born to James Edgar Pace and Grace Eleanor (Callahan) Pace.

After high school and serving in the US Navy, he and his young wife Fay moved to Memphis where he began his 39-year career with the “Phone Company”. He worked nights as a pipefitter while earning his degree in electrical engineering and served as an engineer among other roles during his tenure with the phone company.

Tony loved the woods, and water-he remained active in the outdoors until his passing.

He was preceded in death by sons, Dr. Tony K (Kim) Pace Jr and Larry Michael (Mike) Pace; grandson, Tony K (little Tony) Pace III; sisters and brothers Josephine, James (Jack) Pace, Millard Pace, & Charles Pace.

Tony is survived by Fay-his loving wife of 71 years. Along with son Russ (Michella) Pace, daughter-in-law Connie Green Pace, and grandchildren George (Whitney), Daryl (Sarah), Jason, Jessica, and James.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association or the West Highland Rim Forestry Association.

