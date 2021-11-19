OBITUARY: Tommy Lynn Allman

Tommy Lynn Allman age 70 of Brentwood, Tn, formally of Tellico Plains passed away Thursday November 18, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He loved the UT Volunteers and graduated from UT Knoxville school of business with honors. Tom was the director of the Franklin Family History Center during the years 2000 until 2010. He was an avid genealogist. Tom loved studying his family history and helping others find their relatives. He was a 1969 graduate of Tellico Plains High School and class president and valedictorian. Tom worked for Colgate Palmolive for 20 years and lived all across the country from California to New Jersey. He later accepted a position at Tractor Supply in Nashville and worked as Traffic manager until his health caused an early retirement. Tom loved his family and time spent with his precious grandchildren. Family and extended family meant more to him than anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Luther Allman and Imogene Boring Allman.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Helms Allman. Daughters Amanda Fuller of Fairview TN

and Mary Allman of Hendersonville. Sons and daughter in law Tim and Robin Allman of Billings, Montana, Joey Allman of Brentwood. Sisters and brother in laws, Carolyn and Troy Heaton of Tellico Plains, Elizabeth Sue and Daniel Boone of Maryville, Marion Dale and Douglas Ellis of Tellico Plains, Brother and sister-in-law Johnny and Nani Allman of Tellico Plains. Grandchildren, Caleb, Sam, and Colin Fuller. Bonus granddaughters Brooke, Eden and Claire Wolfe.

Several nieces and nephews who were very dear to his heart.

The family will have a memorial service on Sunday at 2:00 (CST) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1646 Sunset Road, Nolensville, TN. Visitation one hour prior to service.

All are welcome.

The graveside service will be held, Monday November 22 at 3:00pm (EST) at Brown Hill Church Cemetery, Highway 39 (Mecca Pike) in Tellico Plains.