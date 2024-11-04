OBITUARY: Tommy Eugene Kelley

Tommy Eugene Kelley “TomBomb” of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at his residence.

Tommy was born in Franklin, Tennessee, on December 14, 1948 to the late Cleveland and Fannie Kelley.

Tommy was a huge racing fan and especially loved dirt track and watching his son. He loved riding his tractor, and was a passionate Vandy fan. He retired from Cain Buick after over 40 years and opened A Balloon Shop in Columbia with his wife. He was full of life and always down for a good time. Family was his everything, especially his four grandsons.

Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Vickie Kelley; son, Jason Kelley; daughter, Shana Kelley Jones; four grandsons, William Kelley, Gavin Jones, Kayden Kelley, and Benton White; three special nieces, Patricia Parker, Susan Deal, and Reba Carrington, several other nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Wild Man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Griggs, Clara Anderson, John Kelley, and Wesley Kelley, and “blood brother” James “Snake” Beard.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Ward Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Carlisle Cemetery in Franklin. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Tuesday, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Kelley, Shane Jones, Gavin Jones, William Kelley, Chris Taylor, and David “Bubba” Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Byrd Cain, Bernie Baldwin, Kayden Kelley, Benton White, Wally Walls, Mark Mayberry, Randy Goodgine, and Danny Skelton.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice Service and especially his nurse, Ms. Sue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carlisle Cemetery.

