OBITUARY: Tommy E. Bynum

Tommy E. Bynum, age 62 of Spring Hill, TN passed away September 9, 2021. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK to the late Thomas & Juanita Bynum.

Tommy was a family man with the biggest of hearts. He loved his family well and loved the Lord the same. He was known for his slapstick one-liners and consistent infectious jolly nature. He exuded not only the wholesome love of God but a happy and fun-loving attitude that seemed to bring everyone together. It is a common theme amongst his circle of influence that he was the best friend of many and had such sincere compassion not far from the Lord himself. He would often be found giving the jacket off of his back to the less fortunate, his heart was earnestly molded by the love of Jesus Christ. He was an inventor, a creative, a fixer, a songwriter, an entertainer, and a bonding agent amongst peers and audiences alike. His voice and his song will carry on and continue to be heard throughout the passing of time. His words affected many and his melodies were made of a timeless quality.

Tommy Bynum, a.k.a. “The Grid Slinger”, was a force to be reckoned with in his professional field of acoustical ceiling installations. He was regularly contracted to tackle the most intricate and beautiful designs and his work can be found in countless top tier commercial establishments and so many other institutions from Nashville to Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. His work was of the greatest quality and the best in his field. There will be an insatiable void in the ceiling grid community and construction jobs in the days and years to come.

If you ever worked for Tommy, you knew what it meant to be treated like a valuable team member and even more, like a son. He’d never let you go hungry and loved spending quality time over meals.

He found the Lord when he was nearing the age of 20 and since never missed a chance to share the Gospel with those that crossed his path. Tommy was met with the tragedy of losing his mother at the age of two, but grew from beyond that tragedy into a towering model of faith, fruition, and purpose. The goodness and fruit produced from his journey and his life is clearly evident and bountiful.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Linda Bynum of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Jason (Stephanie) Bynum of Franklin, TN, David (Christan) Bynum of Portland, OR, Benjamin (Christina) Bynum of Franklin, TN and Caleb Bynum of Portland, OR; daughters, Heather Bynum of Franklin, TN and Rebecca Bynum of Nashville, TN; step-children, Kerri (Lloyd) Williams of Spring Hill, TN, Kimberly (Stephen) Avello of Spring Hill, TN and John (Brigitte) Racki, Jr. of Spring Hill, TN; brothers, Raymond (Loretta) Bynum of West Virginia and Rusty Bynum of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Asher Bynum, Indy Bynum, Dominick, Taylor Ann & Benjamin Avello, Stephen & Emma Avello, Lillah, Zoey & Mila Racki.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Marty Layton will officiate. Memorials may be made to People Loving Nashville at www.peoplelovingnashville.com WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com