OBITUARY: Tommy Cleveland Smith Jr

Tommy Cleveland Smith Jr, of Arrington, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 75. Tommy was born on June 27, 1950, to the late Tommy Cleveland Smith Sr and Maggie Windrow Smith.

At the heart of Tommy’s life was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, DeeDee Smith; two daughters, Michelle (Trevor) Witherspoon, and Beverly Goodwin; as well as 7 grandchildren, Hayden Kiefer, Asher Witherspoon, Lacey Witherspoon, Brooke (Justin) Hord, Cortney Goodwin, Kendall Goodwin, Jacky Goodwin; and 3 great grandchildren. Tommy is also survived by two sisters, Della Margaret McDonald and Alice (Ernest) Jones; two brothers-in-law, Robert (May) Royster and Tim (Pam) Mitchell. Tommy is also survived by several family and friends.

From a young age, he developed a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for family values that would guide him throughout his life. Tommy built a respected career as a heavy machinery mechanic. He took pride in doing things right and doing them well. His dedication earned him the trust of many in the community who relied on his skills and integrity.

In recent years, Tommy found peace and fulfillment in the simple pleasures of home. He loved tending to his garden and had taken up beekeeping. Watching hummingbirds feed or deer graze from his back porch brought him quiet happiness. These moments were often shared with his loving wife, whose presence he cherished deeply.

Tommy’s strength was matched only by the love he gave so freely to those around him. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched with every blooming flower in his garden and every memory held close by those who knew him.

May his memory bring comfort to all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM (visitation from 10:00 -11:00 AM). Interment at Nolensville Cemetery, 9636 Clovercroft Road. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.