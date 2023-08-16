OBITUARY: Tommy Boyte

Tommy Boyte, a beloved father, friend, and veteran who loved the Lord, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2023, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 81.

His legacy of laughter, music, and cherished relationships will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.

Born on June 18, 1942, in Corsicana, Texas, Tommy was the son of the late Henry Clay Boyte and Anna Mae Brown. His adventurous spirit led him to serve his country as a Marine, a role that shaped his character and taught him the values of loyalty, courage, and camaraderie.

Tommy’s zest for life was evident in his love for laughter and singing. He had a remarkable ability to brighten any room with his infectious sense of humor and his heartwarming melodies. But perhaps his greatest source of joy was found in the role of a father. As a devoted dad to his only child, Jacinda, Tommy’s unwavering love and guidance left an indelible mark on her life.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Michael, Bobby, Jackie, Gerald, Ronnie, and Donnie, as well as his sisters Mary and Ginger. Their memories live on in the stories and moments shared with Tommy throughout his life.

Tommy’s legacy continues through his daughter, Jacinda Boyte, and her partner Brent Davidson, who stood by his side as a source of strength and comfort during his later years. He is also survived by his sisters Cleta Joan (Kenneth) Haynes and Jean Rohloff Herring, as well as his cherished granddaughters, Rachel Butcher and Elise Butcher. His love and guidance will forever remain a part of their lives.

A funeral service to celebrate Tommy’s life will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, August 19th, with a visitation period commencing one hour prior to the service. The service will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home, and Cremation Services, where friends and loved ones will gather to honor and remember the remarkable life he led. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

As we bid farewell to Tommy, let us remember the laughter he shared, the songs he sang, and the joy he brought to our lives. His memory will live on as a reminder to embrace each moment, find humor in the simplest of things, and cherish the connections that shape our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Tommy’s name to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home in Fairfield, Texas. https://www.pleasanthillschildrenshome.org/donate.html

