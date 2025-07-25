OBITUARY: Tommie Lee McCurry

Tommie Lee McCurry went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2025, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Tommie Lee McCurry was born on September 16, 1940, in Gibson County, TN.

He retired after 30 + years as a Produce Manager for Eisner Foods (Jewell Food) and enjoyed going to church, hunting, fishing and singing, and spending time with his family.

His proudest moment was when he married Essie.

He is survived by His wife, Essie B McCurry (of 65 years) and Children: LaGayette McCurry-Powell, Felicia Brown (DeMille), Alex McCurry, Twanda McCurry, and D’Andre McCurry (Katrina).

Brothers & Sisters: James McCurry (Mary), John McCurry (Maudell), Eugene (Anthony) McCurry (Pam), Michael McCurry (Angela), Hartent McCurry, Carrie Cox, Betty Johnson (Joe).

Grandchildren: Mario Powell (Lori), Candace Dillon (Lorenzo), Gregory Powell, Rahmir Kendrick (Deceased), Tiffany Hughes (Chris), Ashley Lee (Tommy), Alexis McCurry, and Alianna McCurry.

He is also survived by a host of Great & Great-Great Grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by His parents, Tom & Luna McCurry; Brothers & Sisters: Bobby Jo McCurry, Steve McCurry, Jerry McCurry, and Christine (Ann) McCurry.

Grandson Rahmir Kendrick, Great Granddaughter Niekayla Powell.