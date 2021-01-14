OBITUARY: Tom Tansil

Tom Tansil, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away January 12, 2021. Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and also served in the National Guard.

He owned Flat Creek Market and Tansils Market for several years. Tom worked for many years with landscaping. Tom drove the school bus for Williamson County School System and also worked at the Parks and Recreation Department.

Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Eunice Carol Tansil; siblings, Plase Tansil, Allen Mack Tansil, Frances Green, Lillie Bee Henson, Anneal Bennett, Betty Linda Tansil, Sally Bell Wright, Mary Elizabeth Tansil, Tom Tansil and Ollie Tansil.

Survived by: wife of 51 years, Zenaida Tansil; son, Gary “Bubba” Tansil & son, Anthony; son, Tommy (Andrea) Tansil & children, Auburne, Summer, Aaliyah & Colton; brothers, Danny Carl (Diane) Tansil and Ricky Tansil and sister, Tennie B. Beard.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Tansil, Danny Carl Tansil, Ricky Tansil, Scotty Lynch, Scott Slaten, Ray Howell, Tyler Slaten and Scott Gray.

Special thanks to Willowbrook, Alive Hospice and The Advanced Care Group. Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com