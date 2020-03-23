Thomas (Tom) Keith Pick passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 77. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susanne (Sue) Pick; daughters, Diane Hanigan and her children, Brian, Katelyn and Susan of Johnston, IA and Linda A. Wilson (Brad) and their children Connor, Westen and Declan of Brentwood, TN

He was a Master Recording Engineer for over 52 years. He has 8 Grammys to his credit and over 49 Number One Albums that he recorded. He received the Nashville Section of Audio Engineering Society Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 on behalf of the recording industry of Nashville for improving the quality of music recording through a lifetime of engineering and technical excellence at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tom, “The Legend” will be remembered as a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather; friend and the talented ears of the Nashville Sound. He loved spending his time with family and friends on the shores of West Lake Okoboji overlooking Pick’s Resort for over 77 years.

The family will announce the information for Tom’s Celebration of Life service at a later date.

To leave a note for Tom’s family or share a memory, please sign the online guest book.