OBITUARY: Tom Akira Teraoka

Tom Akira Teraoka, 89, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away November 8, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born February 21, 1934, in Seattle, Washington, the son of the late Riuzi and Kimi Teraoka.

He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Ben Teraoka, Chris Harui, Rose Teraoka, and Betty Namauchi.

While attending the University of Washington, he joined the military, and following a stint in the US. Army Language School, served his country for the next twenty years, including two tours in Vietnam. After his discharge, he went on to a second career in freight transportation.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Janelle Teraoka of Milwaukee, WI; daughter and son-in-law, Kym and Jerry Hall of Brentwood, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Dee Teraoka of Abiqui, NM; daughter Traci Teraoka of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jannessa Lundin of Milwaukee, WI; Blake Teraoka of Milwaukee, WI; Alexander Patel of San Francisco, Ca; Ben Hall of Brentwood, TN; great-grandchildren Lincoln, Knox, and Riley Teraoka of Milwaukee, WI.

Cremation took place at Williamson County Funeral Home. His ashes will be taken to the Punchbowl National Cemetery in Oahu, HI.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/